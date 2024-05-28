Gasser did not factor into the decision Monday against the Cubs, allowing three hits and no walks over six shutout innings. He struck out seven.

Gasser dominated the Cubs, pounding them with a sound five-pitch mix to collect his second-career quality start. The 24-year-old rookie has impressed in 23 innings so far, producing a 1.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB. Things have been excellent under the hood too, as he owns a 2.52 FIP and 47.3 percent groundball rate. Gasser is tentatively set to make his next scheduled start against the White Sox at home.