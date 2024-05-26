Gasser won't start Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
The left-hander lined up to start on regular rest Sunday after he allowed four earned runs over six innings Tuesday at Miami, but Tobias Myers will instead receive the nod in Boston. Gasser is now expected to take the mound during the upcoming four-game series versus the Cubs, which begins Monday.
More News
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Escapes with no-decision Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Improves to 2-0•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Gets another turn through rotation•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Victorious in debut•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Added to roster ahead of debut•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Debuting Friday•