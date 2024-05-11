Gasser (1-0) earned the win Friday against St. Louis, allowing two hits and no walks over six shutout innings. He struck out four.

Gasser dazzled in his debut against a downtrodden Cardinals offense, relying on a formidable sweeper and fastball combination over 79 pitches. His fastball averaged 92.7 mph; however, he more heavily relied on his sweeper, tossing it 46 percent of the time Friday night. Gasser's brilliant performance should keep him in the Milwaukee rotation over Tobias Myers. His next start would line up to be against the Pirates at home.