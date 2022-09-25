Tellez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Tellez singled in his second at-bat in the fourth inning and scored on a Hunter Renfroe home run. The first baseman drew a walk in his next plate appearance in the fifth before coming home to score yet again on second homer from Renfroe. Tellez's solo shot came in the ninth inning after the Brewers had already put the game well out of reach. He came into Saturday's game with just three hits in his last 30 at-bats, though the home run was his sixth this month.