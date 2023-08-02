Frelick's absence from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals may be a result of him getting bruised up in a collision with the outfield wall in Tuesday's 6-4 win, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick collided with the wall in the bottom of the seventh, when he unsuccessfully tried to flag down a Corey Dickerson fly ball that resulted in a triple. He was able to stay in the game and finished the night with no hits and a walk over four plate appearances. Frelick was walking with a limp in the outfield after the play in question, but he told McCalvy that he underwent X-rays that returned negative and is just dealing with some bruising. The rookie looks to be day-to-day and could be ready to return to the lineup for Thursday's series opener with the Pirates.