Frelick was called up by the Brewers on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Brewers hold onto a slim lead in the NL Central despite the fact that their offense sits fourth-worst in the league by team wRC+ (88), so they'll turn to one of their top prospects in an effort to kick-start a sputtering lineup. Frelick's overall numbers in 40 games for Triple-A Nashville are unimpressive, as he's hitting .247/.333/.342, but that line is dragged down by the thumb injury which cost him most of the first two months. He's gotten hot at the plate recently and is a career .314/.393/.451 hitter in the minors, so the 2019 15th-overall pick could be able to help Milwaukee down the stretch. Don't expect much power, as he has 15 homers in 197 career professional games, but his 11.7 percent strikeout rate as a minor-league should give him a good shot at hitting for average at the highest level.