Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Frelick and Garrett Mitchell (hand) are the team's most likely leadoff hitters against right-handed pitching, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Former leadoff man Christian Yelich is in line to bat third for Milwaukee. Frelick spent most of his time last season with the Brewers hitting cleanup, although he was at the top of the order eight times. He could be the club's leadoff hitter by default if Mitchell needs some down time with his hand injury.