Frelick will bat sixth and start in center field Wednesday against the Twins.

Frelick had hit leadoff in each of the Brewers' last three games -- all against right-handed pitching -- but he went 1-for-13 with four strikeouts over that stretch and may have at least temporarily lost hold of the table-setting role. The Brewers will turn over the leadoff spot to hot-hitting rookie Jackson Chourio, who is slashing .375/.412/.438 in 17 plate appearances to begin his big-league career.