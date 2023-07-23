Frelick went 3-for-3 with a run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Atlanta.

Frelick was called up to the big leagues for the first time Saturday, and he slotted into the No. 6 spot in the order while playing right field in his MLB debut. The talented 23-year-old appeared undaunted by the spotlight, as he singled in each of his first three at-bats before plating the winning run for Milwaukee with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Given his dazzling debut and the Brewers' lack of production in right field this season, it stands to reason that Frelick should see an everyday role for the club right off the bat.