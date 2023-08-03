Frelick (leg) is back in the lineup Thursday versus the Pirates.
Frelick collided with the outfield wall Tuesday in Washington and was on the bench for Wednesday's series finale, but he only suffered a minor leg bruise and is good to go heading into the Brewers' four-game set against Pittsburgh. The 23-year-old will start in right field and bat fifth Thursday at American Family Field.
