Frelick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

With lefty MacKenzie Gore on the hill for Washington, the lefty-hitting Frelick will head to the bench after starting in each of the Brewers' last six games. He went hitless in the last four of those contests, bringing his batting average down to .241 through his first 10 games with Milwaukee. Tyrone Taylor will check in for Frelick in right field.