Naquin was informed Friday that he will not be part of the Opening Day roster in Milwaukee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Naquin will now have the choice of opting out of his minor-league contract with the Brewers or accepting a role at Triple-A Nashville. The 31-year-old slashed just .207/.294/.276 over 34 plate appearances this spring in the Cactus League, but he does have a track record of being a fairly productive major-league outfielder.