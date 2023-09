Naquin is headed to Chicago to join the White Sox' active roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

As Van Schouwen notes, Naquin's addition to the roster would seem to point to a stint on the injured list for Luis Robert (knee). Naquin was acquired from the Brewers in early August and has spent all of the 2023 season at the Triple-A level, posting a .725 OPS with nine homers and three steals in 68 contests.