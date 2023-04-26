Naquin (shoulder) was activated from Triple-A Nashville's 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in his return to the lineup for the Sounds' 8-3 win over Omaha.

Naquin was sidelined for a little over a week due to the bruised shoulder but looked plenty healthy in his return to the lineup. With Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) recently joining Tyrone Taylor (elbow) on the Brewers' 10-day IL and with Triple-A teammate Sal Frelick (thumb) likely out for the next 6-to-8 weeks, Naquin could be next in line for a promotion if Milwaukee needs another outfielder.