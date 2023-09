The White Sox selected Naquin's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Naquin is taking the roster spot of Luis Robert (knee) and could see ample time in center field in the final week with Robert done for the season. The veteran outfielder has spent the duration of the 2023 season at the Triple-A level, producing a .725 OPS with nine homers and three steals in 68 games.