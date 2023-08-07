The White Sox acquired Naquin from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Naquin has spent all of 2023 at Triple-A Nashville, posting a .766 OPS with six home runs in 40 games. The veteran outfielder will report to Triple-A Charlotte with his new organization but could be an option to join the White Sox at some point during the final two months of the season.