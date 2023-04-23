Triple-A Nashville placed Naquin on its 7-day injured list Thursday with a bruised shoulder, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Naquin's injury sounds like a relatively minor concern, but his absence looms larger than normal with the Brewers' outfield depth being tested at both the MLB and Triple-A level. Garrett Mitchell recently joined Tyrone Taylor (elbow) on the 10-day IL with what could be a season-ending shoulder injury, while top prospect Sal Frelick (thumb) resides on Nashville's 7-day IL along with Naquin. The injuries to Frelick and Naquin explain why both were bypassed for a promotion to the big club in favor of Blake Perkins when Mitchell hit the shelf Wednesday.
