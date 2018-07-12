Miley (oblique) was reinstated from the 60-day DL prior to his outing against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

This will mark Miley's second start of the year and first since May 8 against Cleveland when he suffered a strained right oblique. The left-hander was able to appear in four minor-league games while on a rehab assignment over the past few weeks and should be stretched out enough to toss five innings after pitching with Double-A Biloxi on Sunday.