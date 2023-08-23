Miley did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over five innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

After allowing more than two runs once in his previous eight starts, Miley surrendered three earned runs for a second consecutive outing Tuesday. He was tagged for a two-run homer by Christian Vazquez in the second frame, marking the southpaw's third straight appearance giving up a long ball. Despite a couple of hiccups, Miley's been a solid fantasy contributor this season, owning a 6-3 record and a 3.18 ERA across 87.2 innings. Miley's tentatively scheduled to take the mound next during a three-game road series against the Cubs next week.