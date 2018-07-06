Brewers' Zach Davies: Suffers another setback
Davies (shoulder, back) suffered another setback in his rehab Friday, as his back tightened up during a throwing session, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell acknowledged that the Brewers would need to take a more conservative approach with Davies' rehab, and at this point it seems possible that we may not see him back in a big-league game before August or even September. Brent Suter hit the disabled list with forearm tightness, so it seems that Milwaukee will really need to lean on their young starting pitchers in the short term before potentially adding reinforcements at the trade deadline.
More News
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Suffers setback in rehab start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: On track to rejoin Brewers next week•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Makes second rehab start•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Begins rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Still several weeks away•
-
Brewers' Zach Davies: Will not be activated this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...