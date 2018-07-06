Davies (shoulder, back) suffered another setback in his rehab Friday, as his back tightened up during a throwing session, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell acknowledged that the Brewers would need to take a more conservative approach with Davies' rehab, and at this point it seems possible that we may not see him back in a big-league game before August or even September. Brent Suter hit the disabled list with forearm tightness, so it seems that Milwaukee will really need to lean on their young starting pitchers in the short term before potentially adding reinforcements at the trade deadline.