Green went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs in Tuesday's spring game against the Giants.

The Brewers' third-base situation remains relatively unsettled, and Green is doing his best to throw his name in the ring, tallying three extra-base hits and five RBI over his last three games. He has appeared in just eight MLB games, but he did impress in the most-recent minor-league season he played, putting up 25 home runs, 64 RBI and a 1.039 OPS over 72 games -- albeit in the hitter-friendly PCL -- with Triple-A Sacramento in 2019.