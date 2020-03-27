Green hit .438 with three home runs, one double and a 5:2 K:BB in 18 plate appearances this spring.

He was in camp on a minor-league deal, and while he did his best to impress the Giants' decision makers, Maria Guardado of MLB.com suggests Green is unlikely to break camp on the 26-man roster due to the fact Wilmer Flores and Donovan Solano are ahead of him on the depth chart as backup options behind Evan Longoria at third base.