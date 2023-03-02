Wainwright acknowledged last week that he's been working through a hitch in his delivery, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

That might help to explain why Wainwright's fastball has been sitting in the mid-80s so far in Grapefruit League play. In his second spring start Thursday afternoon against the Astros, the 41-year-old right-hander gave up three runs on five hits over three innings, and four batted-balls were clocked at over 104 mph. His next appearance on the mound will be with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Maybe the elevated level of competition can bring out a little more heat.