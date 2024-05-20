Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Pallante is a candidate to start Saturday against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cards are moving Matthew Liberatore back to the bullpen after trying him for a few starts, so they have an opening with Steven Matz (back) still on the mend. Pallante hasn't started a game in the majors since 2022 but has been getting stretched back out at Triple-A Memphis. His results have been mixed, as he's managed a 2.20 ERA but also an ugly 9:13 K:BB over 16.1 frames. Zack Thompson is the other main candidate to draw Saturday's start.