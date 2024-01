Kittredge agreed to a one-year, $2.63 million deal with the Cardinals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He was just traded to St. Louis from Tampa Bay last week in exchange for Richie Palacios, so naturally the two sides came to an agreement. Kittredge, who has been limited to 31.2 innings over the last two seasons due to injury, should work in a setup capacity for the Cardinals. He has 15 saves in 96 appearances over the past four seasons.