Kittredge (elbow) will rejoin the Rays during their upcoming series against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge has been out all season while recovering from a Tommy John procedure he received in June 2022. He's played in 12 rehab games with Triple-A Durham, putting up a 5.40 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with nine strikeouts and three walks through 13.1 frames. The 33-year-old righty has collected 13 saves and seven holds since 2021, though he will likely have to be eased back into high-leverage situations as he gets reacclimated to the majors.