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The Orioles placed Kittredge (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Kittredge developed right shoulder inflammation in early March. He will be eligible for activation April 6, and at last check the Orioles were expecting him to be ready to go on that date. Once healthy, Kittredge will fill a setup role.

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