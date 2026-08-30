Kittredge earned a save against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing two hits in one scoreless inning.

Kittredge inherited a two-run lead in the ninth inning and allowed the tying run to get to second base on a pair of singles and a pair of stolen bases. However, the veteran righty got Tommy White to ground out to end the threat. Kittredge picked up his fourth save in August and his eighth overall this season. Four other Orioles relievers have notched at least one save in August, so Kittredge seemingly remains in a committee, but he appears to be the most likely of the team's pitchers to be handed the ball in save situations.