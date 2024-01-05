The Rays traded Kittredge to the Cardinals on Friday in exchange for Richie Palacios, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Kittredge missed the first half of the 2023 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2022. Upon returning, he managed to pick up where he left off, surrendering four earned runs in 11.2 innings while striking out 10 batters and walking just two. The 33-year-old righty will remain in a high-leverage role in St. Louis and provide a much-needed boost to a Cardinals bullpen that finished 13th in the NL last season with a 4.47 ERA.