Dean will be a part of the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Dean earned a spot by impressing throughout camp. That evidently mattered more to the Cardinals than his big-league track record to date, as his career .223/.268/.388 slash line in 311 plate appearances (all with the Marlins) isn't particularly impressive. It's unclear whether Dean will play enough to have much fantasy relevance, and he'll have to dramatically improve on his performances thus far if he's to be a particularly interesting option.