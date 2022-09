Dean had his contract selected by the Giants and will start in left field Friday against the Cubs, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Dean was claimed off waivers by the Giants in November and will now receive his first look with the big-league club. The 28-year-old has played in 104 games for Triple-A Sacramento this year and has an .800 OPS with 16 home runs and 51 RBI, and he could operate as a small-side platoon option in the outfield for San Francisco.