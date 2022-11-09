site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-austin-dean-outrighted-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Austin Dean: Outrighted to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dean was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
After being sent down by the Giants in September, Dean will lose his spot on the 40-man roster now that the offseason is underway. It's possible he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 12 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read