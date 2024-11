The LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization re-signed Dean to a one-year, $1.7 million contract Wednesday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Dean slashed .319/.384/.573 with 32 home runs and a franchise-record 132 RBI for the Twins in 2024. This will be his third straight year in the KBO after spending parts of five seasons in the majors.