Dean re-signed Friday with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

The new deal is worth $1.1 million in guaranteed money and there is another $200,000 available in performance-based bonuses. Dean, 30, excelled in his first taste of KBO action this past year, slashing .314/.376/.517 with 23 home runs and 95 RBI across 139 games. He was a .228/.286/.390 hitter over parts of five MLB seasons between 2018-22.