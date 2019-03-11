Cecil, who fired a scoreless inning in his return to the mound during a 9-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Mets on Sunday, is working with a nutritionist in an attempt to regain some of the weight he dropped this offseason, Clark Spencer of MLB.com reports. "I knew the weight was going to be down," Cecil said. "But the problem is it kept coming off when I got into spring. Obviously, it's hot and you run around a lot outside [in Spring Training]."

The veteran southpaw lost a total of 42 pounds this offseason in an attempt to improve his overall performance after a forgettable 2018. However, Cecil was dissatisfied with his mechanics after his first spring outing Feb. 27 and took over two weeks off from game action in an attempt to make corrections. Cecil now attributes some of those issues to how light he currently is, so he's seeking to gain 5-10 pounds back with the help of a nutritionist in an attempt to achieve a happy medium.