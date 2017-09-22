Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Fans six to collect 12th win
Martinez (12-11) allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six batters through 6.1 innings to take the win over Cincinnati on Thursday.
Martinez was nursing the flu this weekend, and he had his worst outing of the season against the Cubs last time out. So, while Thursday's showing was far from a gem, the righty still rewarded fantasy owners with the win. Martinez sports a 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 for the campaign. He'll look to cap off another strong fantasy season with home starts against the Cubs and Brewers.
