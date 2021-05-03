Ponce de Leon doesn't have any structural damage in his inflamed right shoulder and will undergo an injection to deal with the issue, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Ponce de Leon got encouraging news regarding the injury Monday, though it's still not clear exactly when he's expected to return. He struggled to an 8.71 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 10.1 innings prior to landing on the injured list.