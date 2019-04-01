Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Dealing with bruised toe

X-rays on Fowler's left foot came back negative Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fowler was sent for scans after fouling a ball off his foot during Monday's 6-5 win over the Pirates. While initial X-rays didn't show a fracture -- only a bruised toe -- the veteran outfielder will be reevaluated once the swelling subsides. Fowler was 1-for-2 with a run scored prior to exiting.

