Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Moves into leadoff spot
Fowler will start in right field and bat leadoff Friday against the Braves.
Fowler had not batted higher that fifth entering Friday, but will get the chance to lead things off thanks to his .413 OBP and the struggles of Matt Carpenter. If Fowler can maintain his career-best 16.4 percent walk rate he seems like a good bet to stay at the top of the order for the near future, assuming this isn't a one-off lineup shakeup from manager Mike Shildt.
