Cardinals' Elehuris Montero: Assigned to Double-A
Montero will open the year with Double-A Springfield, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
This is a challenging assignment for Montero, but it's an assignment he earned after a dominant 2018 season at Low-A and a decent performance over the final month after a promotion to High-A. Montero operates with a pretty aggressive approach, but his elite hand-eye coordination has allowed that approach to work thus far. He is already a known commodity in dynasty leagues, but if he lays waste to Double-A pitchers in the same manner he dominated Low-A pitchers, his stock will continue to soar.
