Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Gets breather
Bader is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.
Bader will head to the bench for the first time all month as the Cardinals go with an outfield consisting of Marcell Ozuna, Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez from left to right in this one. Through 16 games this month, the outfielder is slashing .180/.288/.420 with two home runs and two stolen bases.
