Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Herrera joined the big club for a second time in mid-June, but he picked up just two hits over 18 at-bats, so he will head back to the minors for the time being. Herrera is one of the Cardinals' better prospects, so he could get another shot with the big club before the campaign comes to a close, particularly if Yadier Molina (knee) continues to miss time.
