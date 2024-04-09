Herrera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Monday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

Herrera has gotten an extended run of playing time while Willson Contreras (hand) remains out of the lineup. Over his last five contests, Herrera has gone 7-for-20 with two homers and four RBI. The 23-year-old gives the Cardinals another option for the designated hitter spot when the team is at full health, and he may force his way into the lineup even Contreras is healthy if he continues to hit well.