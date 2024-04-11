Herrera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.
Herrera got the Cardinals on the board with his second-inning homer. He's gone deep twice over the last three games and now has three homers, seven RBI and six runs scored across 34 plate appearances. As long as Willson Contreras (hand) continues to be unable to catch, Herrera is in line for a larger role behind the dish.
