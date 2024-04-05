Herrera went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI single and additional run scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Marlins.

Herrera opened the scoring in the second inning with his homer, and his other hit sparked the Cardinals' five-run rally in the seventh inning. The catcher is filling in while Willson Contreras (hand) is unavailable. This was Herrera's second multi-hit effort in a row, and he's now 4-for-12 with four RBI and two runs scored over four contests this season. He's also yet to draw a walk while striking out five times, so there's still room for improvement with plate discipline.