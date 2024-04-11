The Cardinals will look to continue giving Herrera consistent playing time even after Willson Contreras (hand) is available to catch, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Contreras hopes to be able to catch this weekend in Arizona after missing four games and then being limited to designated hitter duty in the last two contests. With Lars Nootbaar (ribs) also due back Friday, it creates a bit of a playing time logjam for the Cards. Herrera, though, has earned regular reps, putting up an .875 OPS with three homers and seven RBI in nine games. The 23-year-old should continue to be worth using as a second fantasy catcher as long as he's getting at-bats.