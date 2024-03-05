Herrera (shoulder) is starting at catcher and batting seventh for the Cardinals on Tuesday against the Twins in his return to Grapefruit League action, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Herrera missed a few days with a "stinger" in his left (non-throwing) shoulder but is ready to roll now. He will open the season as Willson Contreras' backup at catcher.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Managing shoulder issue•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Projected to share catching duties•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Recalled from Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Three hits in win•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Called up Wednesday•