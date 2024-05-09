Herrera isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Herrera will get a day off Thursday after going 2-for-4 during Tuesday's game against the Mets. In his absence, Pedro Pages will pick up a start behind the plate and bat eighth.
