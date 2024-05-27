Herrera went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Herrera is in a bit of a slump, having gone 1-for-12 with four walks and four strikeouts over his last five games. The catcher's steal Sunday was the first of his career. He's added a .262/.336/.355 slash line with three home runs, 15 RBI and 14 runs scored over 122 plate appearances this season. Herrera continues to occupy a starting role behind the dish with Pedro Pages as backup while Willson Contreras (forearm) is likely out until mid-July.