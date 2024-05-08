Herrera will serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Though he'll be included in the lineup in a non-defensive role Wednesday, Herrera is expected to serve as the Cardinals' primary backstop for the foreseeable future after Willson Contreras was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured forearm, an injury that will likely keep him out for 6-to-8 weeks. Pedro Pages was called up from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move and will start behind the plate Wednesday, but Herrera should see the bulk of the work at catcher while Contreras is on the shelf. Herrera has logged 76 plate appearances so far this season, hitting .232 with three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs.